MPPs get pay increase after 16 year freeze

TORONTO—After a 16-year freeze on raises, Ontario members of provincial parliament are to receive big raises and access to a pension plan. With the support of all parties in the legislature, the Ontario government introduced new legislation to adjust compensation for the MPP, and the re-introduction of pension benefits.

Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Bill Rosenberg stated, “everyone knows there will be some criticism of this, but the Premier is making sure the best possible people will run (for an Ontario government seat) in the future.”

“This is the first time MPPs will be receiving an increase after 16 years,” said MPP Rosenberg. “In talking to some of the older MPPs who have served three or four terms, guys like Ernie Hardeman who is in his 30th year and Bob Bailey, they have put a lot of time and work into being an MPP over the years but haven’t seen an increase since 2009.”

MPP Rosenberg said by providing for the increase in compensation to MPPs, “The government is hoping to attract young MPPs to this job who will remain in the future. I know guys who have given up jobs and wages to become an MPP.”

NDP Opposition house leader John Vanthof told The Canadian Press, “When we’re looking for other candidates, qualified people, to actually direct the future of this province, for most of them, they have to take a huge pay cut to come here and give up, in many cases, pensions.”

“We’re not going to build the future of this province by excluding the people who have the qualifications and have the knowledge to move us forward,” said Mr. Vanthof. “So, we’re fully in support and I’d like to thank Premier (Doug) Ford and his government, quite frankly, for having the guts to do this.”

The base pay for Ontario’s elected officials has been frozen since 2009 at $116,550 and the changes would boost the salary to $157,350, which is 75 percent of what federal MPs make. That will still be less than what city councillors in Toronto earn.

Premier Doug Ford’s salary would rise from about $209,000 to about $282,000 and cabinet ministers would see their pay increase from about $166,000 to about $225,000.

MPP salaries in Ontario have been frozen since 2009, resulting in compensation levels that lag behind those of comparable elected representatives, including many city councillors in the province. Annual increases will be tied to federal MP salaries, ensuring that MPP compensation remains competitive and reflective of inflation.

The government is also proposing a new defined benefit pension plan for MPPs, integrated with the Public Service Pension Plan (PSPP). This plan would replace the current retirement saving arrangement, providing MPPs with a robust and secure retirement benefit. If passed, MPPs will be able to access their full pension benefits after six years of service, starting at the conclusion of the current session of the provincial parliament.

The pay raise bill was passed with the support of all parties. “This might be the first time there was complete consensus among the MPPs,” stated MPP Rosenberg. “For older MPPs who have been there for awhile it is good, but I know, for instance, two of my colleagues who sit behind me are 24 and 25 years old. They have good young minds and are super smart. We want these kinds of people to remain as MPPs to move Ontario forward in the future.”