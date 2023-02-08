A letter of thanks to all members of the Manitoulin Health Centre

To the Expositor:

The “Locum nursing staff at Health Centre…” article by Tom Sasvari (February 1, Page 1) is a well written and informative piece providing a glimpse at the many challenges and frustrations faced by all Manitoulin Health Centre’s staff members.

It is my informed opinion that our professional health centre members have and continue to provide excellent health care.

During 2022 I required various services at the Mindemoya site. They dealt with a hip replacement that dislocated twice, stitches required for a post-surgical “bleeder,” physiotherapy, imaging and lab work. Prompt response from all personnel—EMS, Emergency, lab, imaging and physiotherapy—was experienced.

Without exception, the attention, empathy and care was consistent and of high quality and provided without a hint of any underlying frustrations or challenges.

To all members of the Manitoulin Health Centre who are immersed in the current health care environment, thank you and I hope you step back occasionally and pat yourself and your associate(s) on the back and acknowledge the wonderful work you do.

All of us on Manitoulin are lucky and thankful to have you as our medical team.

Brian Shepard

Providence Bay