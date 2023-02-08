Volunteers deserve to be treated with respect

Most days it is wise to steer clear of the comments section beneath articles being posted online. Recently, The Expositor followed an online post regarding the snowmobile trails across Manitoulin Island. The poster was seeking information on the status of the Snowduster Trails that are constructed and maintained by volunteers and donations by local individuals and businesses—in many cases involving considerable effort and expense being made on behalf of those who use those trails.

These are people who have offered up their time and treasure without any more recompense than the knowledge that they have made their world a tiny bit better.

Instead of accolades and gratitude, or informative response, the first commentor took it upon themselves to castigate the volunteers for a lack of by-the-minute status on the trails. Since at the time the post was made the trails were not yet deemed safe to open and there had been no change in that status, it was not in any way strange that “not yet” had not been prominently posted somewhere.

Given the topsy turvy weather being experienced throughout the early winter, it should not have been to anyone’s surprise that the trails had not yet opened. To be clear, as if it needs saying, local snowmobile club volunteers have no control over the amount of snow descending from the skies. Unlike commercial ski hills, there is no snowmaking machine to help Mother Nature along.

Instead of reviling those who offer from their limited stock of that most valuable of life’s commodities, time, to improve sledders’ experience on Island winter trails, take a moment to celebrate their generosity of spirit by exercising your own.

This stands for the efforts of those who step up to organize and present events across Manitoulin and beyond. It is far easier to criticize the contributions of others than it is to put one’s shoulder to the wheel.

Without numerous volunteers who operate in every community, the quality of life in rural regions would plummet precipitously. If you think things need to be improved in some area, or more work needs to be done, try offering up your time and donations to make it so. Many hands make light labour, and rarely are there enough hands to put to task, especially given the aging populations across Northern communities.

We are strongest, and at our best, when we all work together to improve things.