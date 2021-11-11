A Message from the Mayor of the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands

As the Mayor of the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands I would like to encourage our citizens to take every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID 19 in our community.

I have been informed that there are several new cases in our sports teams, in our residents and in our schools. This level of spread is concerning, and we need to come together as a community to stop the spread. This can only be accomplished by each of us taking he necessary steps such as washing our hands, using sanitizer on a regular basis, wearing masks and socially distancing.

We will continue to follow the direction of the Sudbury and District Health Unit (SDHU) but this is our opportunity to go above those standards in the interest of protecting our friends, neighbours and family members.

The Municipality has effectively shut down the ice at Recreation Center until November 18. This is a preventative measure as several young people associated with local sports have been impacted. In addition, we have postponed or cancelled a number of events that would have brought groups of people into close proximity. These actions are designed to help reduce the opportunities for spread and to keep our citizens, and especially our children, safe.

Council and I will continue to monitor the situation and follow the guidelines set forth by Public Health. We have directed staff to re-evaluate the closures on an ongoing basis so that we can reinstate the activity as soon as possible.

In conjunction with the Federal Government, the Province, and the local Health Unit, I encourage each of you to get vaccinated. We each have a responsibility to protect our selves and our families and vaccination has been proven to be effective world-wide. We are fortunate to have a vaccination clinic located at the Information Booth (70 Meredith Street) in Little Current and I encourage you to book an appointment and get vaccinated as soon as possible. For those that have either contracted COVID or have a family member who has contracted COVID, you are in our thoughts, and we wish you a speedy recovery.

As a community this is the time to come together and support one another. It is important that we be diligent to follow the public health guideline and remain vigilant in preventing the spread.

Mayor Al MacNevin