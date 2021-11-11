Proof of vaccination requirements extended to organized sports for all those 12 years of age and older across Sudbury and Manitoulin districts

As announced Monday, November 8, 2021, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is introducing additional measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Penny Sutcliffe has issued an updated Letter of Instruction under the provincial Reopening Ontario Act (PDF) that applies to anyone 12 years of age and older across the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts who actively participates in organized sports (not just coaches, officials, etc.). Effective, 12:01 a.m., Monday, November 15, 2021, these participants will be required to provide proof of vaccination unless a medical exemption applies.

In response to rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Greater Sudbury, and in consultation with Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Medical Officer of Health took further action earlier this week to limit the spread of the virus, protect community health, and protect the health system. Those instructions issued under the provincial Reopening Ontario Act (PDF) required Greater Sudbury businesses and organizations to reinstate protections recently lifted by the province, effective 12:01 a.m., Wednesday, November 10, 2021, for Greater Sudbury only. The instructions required the reinstatement of capacity limits and related physical distancing requirements, strengthening masking requirements at organized public events held indoors and outdoors, and requiring proof of vaccination for anyone aged 12 and older actively participating in organized sports (not just coaches, officials, etc.).

At this time, and as noted on Monday, November 8, the requirement for proof of vaccination for organized sport participants is being extended across Public Health’s service area and will come into effect at 12:01 a.m., Monday, November 15, 2021.

The updated Letter of Instruction will be posted online once available.

Quick facts: The proof of vaccination requirement for those actively participating in organized sport does not apply to school sports (intermural or interschool) unless these sports are being played in a non-school recreational facility.§ If school facilities are rented by a non-school, external league, for example, the proof of vaccination requirement would apply. The requirement does not apply to school sports, including rental of school facilities by another school or school board.

COVID-19 surges can happen anywhere and can happen quickly. The virus knows no borders and these additional protective measures will help reduce the spread of the virus to surrounding communities and protect the vulnerable and the health systems throughout the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts and beyond.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is monitoring local, provincial and national developments closely and will adjust course accordingly, including amending or rescinding public health instructions as needed. Enforcement activity continues in collaboration with partners including City of Greater Sudbury by-law, and the Greater Sudbury Police Service.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).