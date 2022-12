Ukranian refugees Yulivia Zelenko and Yulivia Donskova were on hand at Turners of Little Current over the weekend with a plethora of Ukrainian culinary delights, including perogies, meat-filled crepe triangles and cheesecake.

The pair were kept busy and sold out during their sale. “There were 20 people lined up at the door when we opened this morning,” said Debby Turner. “It kept up like that all day.”