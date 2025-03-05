Algoma-Manitoulin turns blue, sends PC to Queen’s Park

Thessalon Mayor Bill Rosenberg elected new MPP, first Tory to represent riding since John Lane

ALGOMA-MANITOULIN—Bill Rosenberg, of Thessalon, won the provincial election as the Progressive Conservative candidate for Algoma-Manitoulin.

“Thank you, Algoma-Manitoulin,” Mr. Rosenberg said in a statement. “I am incredibly grateful for your trust and support. This victory belongs to every volunteer, supporter, and voter who believe in a better future for our communities. To my family, my team, and everyone who knocked on doors and made calls, thank you.”

Mr. Rosenberg received a total of 11,263 votes (41.3) percent of the overall votes over his next nearest competitor, David Timeriski of the NDP, who received 7,409 votes (27.2 percent of the votes overall). Liberal candidate Reg Niganobe received 3,948 votes (14.5 percent) while former MPP Michael Mantha received a total of 3,238 votes (11.9 percent) in the election.

Mr. Rosenberg has served as the Mayor of the Town of Thessalon since 2018. He was first elected to town council in 2014 and quickly became deputy mayor and mayor. He also has a long background in business, farming and logging.

As part of his campaign, Mr. Rosenberg prioritized several issues that he feels are most important to his constituents, including economic growth, healthcare access and infrastructure improvements. He wants to create a more positive environment for local businesses, reducing the hurdles they face and being able to focus on job creation. He has also focused on health care, promising to enhance access to essential health care services and resident’s rights to quality care.

Mr. Rosenberg also wants to see infrastructure improvements being provided in the riding, such as supporting significant investments in regional connectivity, and is in support of the PC’s plan to invest over $200 billion in infrastructure initiatives. His platform also includes supporting local schools and enhancing educational opportunities for students.

Mr. Rosenberg said that the US threatened tariffs will hit the district hard, especially its lumber and steel industries, and he said it is imperative, now more than ever, to provide strong leadership to protect jobs, businesses and communities. He said he will be standing with Premier Doug Ford to do whatever it takes to protect Ontario and keep the Ontario economy strong.

The PC party wants to build Ontario’s economy by investing more than $200 billion in their plan to build roads, highways, transit and other infrastructure projects while investing $2.5 billion to train more than one million people in the skilled trades. They want to invest more than $63 million to help students and young people get first-hand experience and prepare for future careers in the skilled trades.

Mr. Rosenberg told The Expositor, “Northern Ontario needs a strong, dedicated voice at Queen’s Park, someone who understands the unique challenges our communities face and is committed to securing a prosperous future for the region. My experience, work ethic and deep roots in this community make me the right choice to represent Algoma-Manitoulin and be a true advocate for its people.”

“For me, this isn’t about politics, it’s about standing up for the people and industries that have shaped my life, this region, and all of Northern Ontario,” said Mr. Rosenberg. “I will use every tool at my disposal to push back against unfair tariffs that threaten to devastate our local industries. With thousands of jobs on the line, we cannot afford leadership that leaves our communities behind. As Mayor (of Thessalon), I fought to keep our industries strong, and I’ll do the same at Queen’s Park. Northern Ontario doesn’t just deserve a seat at the table-it needs one when decisions are made that shape our future.”

“What sets me apart is my work ethic and ability to get things done. Whether as mayor working alongside businesses, I have never backed down from a challenge. Being an MPP isn’t just about showing up in Toronto—it’s about rolling up your sleeves, fighting for your constituents and making sure our voices are heard. I don’t wait for solutions I work to create them. My priorities are clear: securing infrastructure funding, protecting our industries, and ensuring Northern Ontario gets the investment and attention it deserves. I will bring a tireless work ethic and a strong Northern perspective to Queen’s Park, always putting our communities first.”

Mr. Rosenberg told The Expositor, “I also want to acknowledge my fellow candidates for their dedication to public service. Running for office is no small task, and I respect everyone who stepped forward.”

“A special thank you to Premier Doug Ford for his leadership and support throughout this campaign,” said Mr. Rosenberg. “Now, the real work begins. We will fight for good jobs, stand against unfair tariffs, and keep building a stronger Northern Ontario. Thank you, Algoma-Manitoulin.”