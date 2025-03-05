Birch Island’s Lorrilee McGregor named to International Joint Commission, Indigenous Circle of Experts

OTTAWA—Dr. Lorrilee McGregor of Whitefish River First Nation has been appointed by the International Joint Commission (IJC) to the commission’s Indigenous Circle of Experts.

News of the appointment came by way of a letter from Christopher Wilkie, secretary of the Canadian division. Included in the letter was a Certificate of Appointment signed by the co-chairs of the IJC.

“It was unexpected,” said Dr. McGregor when contacted by The Expositor about her appointment.

Not that there was any shortage of qualifications in her CV. Dr. McGregor has been involved in environmental studies her entire academic and working career, stretching all the way back to 1993.

“I have a background in environmental studies,” she noted, pointing out that she received her degree from the University of Toronto in that field, going on to receive her Masters degree from Antioch University in Seattle, Washington.

Dr. McGregor then went on to work for several organizations, including the Union of Ontario Indians (Anishinaabek Nation) and the Chiefs of Ontario, creating environmental reports.

It was a connection with a colleague from that work, Susan Chiblow, now a professor at Guelph University that Dr. McGregor wound up being appointed. Dr. Chiblow herself was appointed to the IJC in March of 2024.

“She put my name forward,” said Dr. McGregor.

The letter Dr. McGregor received from the IJC explains that the Indigenous Circle of Experts was officially launched on October 23 at the first meeting between the Circle and IJC Commissioners.

Dr. McGregor said that she was very impressed with both her Canadian colleagues and those from the American side.

“Everybody was very interested, very respectful,” she said of both the commissioners and her fellow Circle members.

The Circle is envisioned as a group of Indigenous experts who can discuss and provide advice to the IJC on how it may improve collaborative watershed governance with Indigenous peoples in transboundary watersheds.

To achieve that goal, the IJC has invited Indigenous experts with a range of backgrounds from across the transboundary region to form a Circle of Experts to discuss ways of working with Indigenous peoples centered around reciprocity and mutual benefit.

According to the IJC secretary, “the Circle strives to include perspectives and knowledge from a diverse membership from across the transboundary region and with a variety of personal and professional expertise.”

Members of the Circle of Experts are expected to be full participants in all activities of the Circle, noted Mr. Wilkie, “working towards providing advice to the Commission on how it can enhance its ability to collaborate with Indigenous Peoples in watershed governance. Circle members act in their personal and professional capacity, not as a representative of their agency, constituency, Nation or employer.”

All members serve in an impartial manner, performing their duties for the common good of all who share transboundary waters.

The work of the Circle will be outlined in a set of guiding principles to be developed by the IJC and the Circle over the coming months.