DONALD A SPRAGGETT

October 24, 1955 – February 26, 2025

In loving memory of Don Spraggett, who passed away peacefully at Health Sciences North Sudbury on February 26, 2025. Loved and loving husband of Dr. Elizabeth Schneider for 42 years. Predeceased by his parents Ernie and Irene Spraggett and eldest brother Ernie. He is survived by his siblings Renie, Sara, James, Charlotte, Donna, David, Wally, Wayne and Mary. Special extra son to the late Anita and Remi Demers. Godson of Earl and Maria (predeceased) Teddy and son-in-law of the late Martin and Lucy Schneider. Godfather to Marc-Andre Demers, Norman Savaille, Kim Podaima, Mackenzie Peltier (baa), Morgan Peltier and Brady Peltier. Don will be sadly missed by the Taylor, Patterson, McDonald, Demers and Peltier families in addition to an extensive network of family and friends from coast to coast to coast. Proud 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Born in Toronto, he moved to Manitoulin Island at age 12. He had found his happy place and remained an Islander until the end. Don was the first of his family to obtain a high school diploma and was a proud member of many championship sports teams at MSS in the 1970s. He went on to obtain a B.A. (Economics) from Western University, BComm from University of Windsor and BEd from Nipissing University. While his first jobs were in finance and sales, his true love was teaching math. He loved to see the smile on the face of a student, who thought they could never learn math, when they solved a problem. An eternal optimist, he hoped to see his beloved Maple Leafs hoist the Stanley Cup again. Cremation has taken place. Funeral mass will be at St. Bernard’s Church, 19 Hayward St., Little Current on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 11 am. Memories and refreshments to follow in the church hall. Interment of ashes will be in the Heavenly Rest Cemetery, Windsor, Ontario at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial donations to support the Smart Infusion Smarter Care Fund at Manitoulin Health Centre can be made at www.mhc.on.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Simple Wishes of the North, Sudbury and Crystal Crematorium.