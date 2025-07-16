All M’Chigeeng Health Services will be delivered through medium of emotionally-focussed therapy model

M’CHIGEENG FIRST NATION— In a bold step toward generational healing, the M’Chigeeng First Nation Health Centre is rolling out a trauma-first mental health and wellness program rooted in both clinical practice and Anishinaabe values. With more than 20 new hires expected and job postings already live, the initiative marks a deep investment in the emotional and cultural wellbeing of the community.

“Trauma-informed care just grazes the surface,” said Floyd Ense, director of the health centre. “What we actually want to do is train our people to process trauma while working with families—teaching a new way of being and living.”

The program draws on the foundational principles of emotionally focused therapy (EFT), a counselling approach that helps individuals rebuild emotional bonds. But Mr. Ense said the centre’s approach goes further—delving into the roots of pain and disconnection to resolve trauma more effectively.

“I’ve used EFT as a base to go deeper into people’s trauma,” Mr. Ense explained. “It’s been very successful in helping individuals move through hurt and pain in shorter periods of time by actually going in and resolving it—not just talking around it.”

At least 20 new positions are expected to be created, including an in-house trainer who will ensure the program’s core vision stays intact. The trauma-first mindset will become the foundation across all service delivery at the health centre, Mr. Ense said.

“We want to make sure this program runs with trauma resolution as its core focus. That’s why we’re here—not just to speak about trauma, but to actually resolve it.”

One of the most community-based pieces of the program is the creation of a Community Connector team—staff who will check in on households, knock on doors, support children who are missing school, and offer early intervention before issues escalate.

Mr. Ense said the program is grounded in cultural values as much as therapeutic ones.

“Our traditions, our culture, our language—they all speak about connection,” he said.

“That’s the foundation of everything. What we’re seeing right now in families and in society is disconnection. Disconnection from self. Disconnection from others. This work is about restoring that connection.”

EFT, Mr. Ense added, isn’t in conflict with Indigenous ways of knowing—it’s a doorway.

“It’s going to open up opportunities for individuals and families to seek that further connection. But first, we need to understand why they stepped away from connection in the first place.”

The funding for the initiative comes from new money being transferred to First Nations through child welfare reform—dollars previously controlled by external agencies that are now being returned to communities.

“We’ve had an increase in the amount of funding through the child reform process,” said Mr. Ense. “The focus of prevention used to be with child welfare agencies, and now they’re giving it back to communities—saying, ‘You take care of your own families.’”

While the funding stream is technically part of child and family services, Mr. Ense said the ripple effect of trauma resolution reaches far beyond that.

“If we resolve trauma, we also reduce diabetes rates, heart disease, addiction. When we take care of the root issues, we take care of the ways people have been coping. That’s why I want the trauma-first focus to guide our entire Health and Wellness Department.”

More job postings are expected in the coming weeks.

“Every person we work with belongs to a family, a community,” Mr. Ense said. “When they heal, their whole circle benefits. That’s the vision—to make changes that last through generations.”