Manitoulin OPP make impaired arrest in Mindemoya

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – One person is facing impaired-related charges after a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were alerted to an expired vehicle permit by the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system. Police conducted a traffic stop at a parking lot in the Town of Mindemoya, and further investigation on scene resulted in the driver being arrested for impaired operation.

The driver, Jessica BISCOPE, 30-years-old from Prescott, was charged with:

Operation while impaired

Driving while under suspension

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on August 26, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe while driving. If you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.