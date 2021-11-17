Anishinabek Nation Chiefs proclaim new holiday Anishinabek Giizhigad

(November 17, 2021) – The Anishinabek Nation Chiefs proclaimed June 6 the Anishinabek Nation holiday, Anishinabek Giizhigad, in honour of the historic proclamation of the Anishinaabe Chi-Naaknigewin (constitution).

“On June 6, 2012, the Anishinaabe Chi-Naaknigewin was brought into ceremony by the Anishinabek Nation Elders. On that day, we asserted that we are sovereign with Inherent and Treaty Rights and responsibilities, and guided by the Seven Grandfather Teachings. Today, we recognize June 6 as a day of great importance for the Anishinabek Nation communities to celebrate,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe.

The Anishinaabe Chi-Naaknigewin was ratified by the Anishinabek Nation Grand Council by Grand Council Resolution and confirmed by a Pipe Ceremony in Sheguiandah First Nation on June 6, 2012. The Anishinaabe Chi-Naaknigewin is a commitment to establish a traditional government that will develop laws and policies for the protection and betterment of Anishinabek.

The Anishinaabe Chi-Naaknigewin was developed in consultation with Anishinabek First Nations leaders and citizens over the course of 13 years. Throughout this period, the consultations process was done according to proper protocols, rules, order, and ceremonies, including Dodemaag (Clan) teachings by former Anishinabek Nation Head Getzit Nmishomis Gordon Waindubence (Shiikenh).

In 2011, the Anishinaabe Chi-Naaknigewin Preamble, Ngo Dwe Waangizid Anishinaabe (One Anishinaabe Family), was approved by Chiefs-in-Assembly. The Preamble contains instructions on how to live according to the Laws the Creator has given to the Anishinaabe. Nmishomis Gordon Waindubence sat with an Elders Council to create the Ngo Dwe Waangizid Anishinaabe, which provides the context and the spirit and intent in which the Anishinaabe Chi-Naaknigewin is understood.

“We encourage all Anishinabek Nation citizens in our 39 First Nations to embrace and honour this day and celebrate it in their own way,” states Grand Council Chief Niganobe. “We are a strong, beautiful, diverse people. We encourage our non-Indigenous counterparts to take the time to learn about our new holiday, culture, traditions and history, and join in celebrating with us.”

Additional information will be made available on the official Anishinabek Nation website and social media channels.