Home Hardware pick-up truck stolen from Mindemoya area

(MINDEMOYA, ON) – On November 17, 2021 at approximately 8:47 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Bay Street in Mindemoya.

The complainant reported that his vehicle was stolen early in the morning on November 17, 2021. The vehicle is described as a yellow Dodge Ram with Ontario licence plate BE59507 with Home Hardware written on the sides of it.

The OPP wants to remind citizens that an unlocked door or an open window is an invitation to thieves. The “Lock It or Lose It” program reminds drivers to always roll up their vehicles’ windows, keep valuables out of sight, lock their doors and pocket their keys.

If anyone has information or video surveillance that would assist with the investigation please contact 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.