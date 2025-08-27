Annual Marc Hovingh Ride set for September 6 in Mindemoya

MINDEMOYA—The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Youth Foundation has announced the Annual Tour de Force Heroes in Life Cycling Series bicycle ride will be taking place in September in Mindemoya, as will the OPP Youth Foundation Marc Hovingh Memorial Youth Bike Ride and Rodeo, which will be available for all kids 18 and under.

“The Tour de Force Heroes in Life Cycling Series will take place on September 6 starting at the arena in Mindemoya,” stated Adam Belanger, provincial coordination for youth engagement with the OPP, last week. “Bicyclists will gather around 8 am to register, with opening ceremonies to take place at 9 am.”

Rider participants have the option of taking part in three ride distances: 30 kilometre ride around Mindemoya Lake, a 70 kilometre ride that takes bicycles on a northeast route on the Island and a 140 kilometre ride “which is a little more scenic, travelling the east side of the Island to South Baymouth and back to Mindemoya,” said Mr. Belanger.

“The OPP cycling team will be on hand along with several other police agencies, the OPP Youth Foundation, MICA North Channel Bike Park, the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service, and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service,” said Mr. Belanger.

“The event is open to the public,” said Mr. Belanger. “Our purpose in holding this event is to support law enforcement services and the SOLE Group which includes widows and widowers of fallen officers and secondly memorialize the names of fallen officers in Ontario, focusing on the Northwest and Northeast regions.”

Coordinator Belanger pointed out the ride had previously been named the Marc Hovingh Memorial Ride but has been rebranded to include more fallen officers in the region.

Retired Manitoulin OPP Constable Marie Ford, said the Marc Hovingh Memorial Youth Bike Ride and Rodeo is geared for kids 18 and under, and being hosted by the OPP Youth Foundation. The event, which is free for kids 18 and under, will take place on September 6 at 1 pm at the Mindemoya arena.

“The OPP Youth Foundation, MICA, OPP, UCCM Police and Wikwemikong Police, along with Ride Smart will be holding the event. There will be a self-contained trailer with bikes and helmets for kids that don’t have a bike or helmet to use, with officers running the program,” said Ms. Ford. “Bicycle safety and safe riding skills are a big part of the program along with the most important aspect, having fun.”

A $100 gift certificate prize will be drawn, and there will be a free barbecue lunch with hotdogs and hamburgers. “Almost 20 kids have registered already,” said Ms. Ford. “We are encouraging kids to call or text me to register, so we will a good idea of the numbers that will be taking place. The more that register, the better.”

The OPP Youth Foundation will be giving away six bikes and locks, and helmets at about 3 pm. Contact Marie Ford at 705-348-8472 to register.