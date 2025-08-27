Top 5 This Week Fraudsters clone website for Chi-Cheemaun bookings Local Expositor Staff - August 27, 2025 Community rallies in downtown Toronto after stray bullet kills Wiikwemkoong boy Local Jacqueline St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - August 27, 2025 Petition supports Little Current Beer Store Local Expositor Staff - August 27, 2025 North Shore anti-glyphosate rally ends spraying plans in that area Local Jacqueline St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - August 27, 2025 Honour Blanket Local Expositor Staff - August 27, 2025 More articles Fraudsters clone website for Chi-Cheemaun bookings Local Petition supports Little Current Beer Store Local Honour Blanket Local WILLIAM DOUGLAS HARDY Death Notices COREY D. CRESS Death Notices Search warrant in Wikwemikong results in arrest and drug seizure Local Honour Blanket NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff August 27, 2025 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp HONOUR BLANKET--An Honour Blanket was presented to Zhiibaahaasing band manager Bobbisue Kells-Riberdy, in recognition of her exemplary commitment to the community. In photo from left are Councillor Richard Mitchell, Chief Irene Kells, and Councillor Kevin Mossip wrapping Ms. Kells-Riberdy in her blanket. photo by Tom Sasvari Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Previous articleWILLIAM DOUGLAS HARDY Next articleNorth Shore anti-glyphosate rally ends spraying plans in that area