Honour Blanket

HONOUR BLANKET--An Honour Blanket was presented to Zhiibaahaasing band manager Bobbisue Kells-Riberdy, in recognition of her exemplary commitment to the community. In photo from left are Councillor Richard Mitchell, Chief Irene Kells, and Councillor Kevin Mossip wrapping Ms. Kells-Riberdy in her blanket. photo by Tom Sasvari

