Anti-fraud presentations in March for Espanola and Manitoulin

(MANITOULIN ISLAND, ON) – Next month, on March 24 and 25, 2025, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) is offering fraud prevention and awareness presentations.

The session details are as follows:

7 Water Street, Little Current: Monday, March 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

Monday, March 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. 320 Imperial Street, Massey: Monday, March 24, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.

Monday, March 24, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. 91 Tudhope Street, Espanola: Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

To register for a session, you can do so through Cambrian College either by phone at 705-869-4113 or by email at espanola@cambriancollege.ca.

Fraud is very frequently the cause of devastating loss, and is becoming more sophisticated, complex and difficult to detect, as fraudsters continuously adapt their methods. These sessions by the CAFC will help provide the essential knowledge required to prevent and detect fraud.

Remember, if you suspect you have been the victim of a fraud, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For more information about how you can protect yourself from fraudulent activities, visit the CAFC website at www.antifraudcentre.ca or by telephone at 1-888-495-8501.