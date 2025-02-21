JOAHNNA KATHLEEN BERTI

(nee Hill)

January 17, 1961 – February 16, 2025

In loving memory of Joahnna Kathleen Berti (nee Hill), born January 17, 1961 in Montreal. Joahnna passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at the Mindemoya Hospital on February 16, 2025. Survived by her husband Ron; daughter Emma and son-in-law Felix, all of Tehkummah Township. Daughter of Robert and Elizabeth Hill of Toronto (predeceased); sister to Robert of Toronto (predeceased) and aunt to Ashley, also sister to Jennifer (husband Gordie) and aunt to Meghan. Special friend to brother-in-law Silvio Berti and Neba of Manitoulin Island. Joahnna is lovingly remembered by many relatives, including cousins Peggy and Swanea and their families; sisters-in-law Linda and Carol; nieces Nicole, Melanie and Sabrina; and nephews Lucus, Dylan and Becket and their families. Also remembered by dear friends and relatives around the world – Belgium, Scotland, the Netherlands, Germany, South Africa, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Calgary, Montreal, Halifax, Vancouver, Toronto, Peterborough and Meaford, Ontario to name a few. Joahnna and Ron moved to Northern Ontario in 1992, first settling in Killarney. They then moved to Manitoulin Island in 1993, where they have lived since. Joahnna has worked for many organizations and programs in various capacities, but she has dedicated her 30+ year career in the cultural arts sector to the Debajehmujig Storytellers as Director of Outreach and Education. Joahnna has been a motivator, friend and mentor to countless people, young and old. She leaves behind some very dear colleagues at the Debajehmujig Creation Centre, at the Arts Councils, and in communities across the country. She will be missed by many people and a few dear pets Magic, Gus and Molly. Ron, Emma and Felix would like to thank the extraordinary team of healthcare professionals at Health Sciences North, Manitoulin Health Centre (Mindemoya) and the Assiginack Family Health Team. We will be forever grateful for your compassion and the role you have played in the journey of our loved one. Thank you to countless friends, relatives and colleagues who have visited, sent texts and recordings, dropped off food and made sure our little family was well-supported. We will hold these acts of love and caring in our hearts for a very long time. In accordance with Odawa Midewin protocols and in honour of Joahnna’s allyship, a sacred fire was lit at the Debajehmujig Creation Centre for four days to guide her journey into the lands of everlasting life. Firekeepers were there to assist. A gathering of friends and family took place at the Debajehmujig Creation Centre, 43 Queen Street, Manitowaning, from Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 10 am to Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 4 pm. Pipe Ceremony was at Sunrise on Wednesday, Februay 19, 2025. Flowers were sent to 43 Queen Street Manitowaning. A private family service will be held in the spring. Donations can be made in memory of Joahnna Hill Berti to the Manitoulin Health Centre, 11 Meredith Street East, Little Current, Ontario P0P 1K0, (705) 368-2300 ext. 2413 RE: Donation, Mindemoya Site, Hospice Suite, In memory of Joahnna Hill Berti. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.