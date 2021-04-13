April 13: One new case of COVID-19 in Manitoulin District

MANITOULIN—On Tuesday, April 13, Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) reported one new case of COVID-19 for Manitoulin District.

Tuesday’s case active count numbered 244, 229 of which are in Greater Sudbury, which reported another 17 cases today. Sudbury District accounted for 13 active cases (none reported Tuesday) while Manitoulin District has two active cases, including the new case.

Of the 18 cases in the PHSD catchment area, four fall in the 19 and under age category, eight are between 20 and 39, one is between 40 and 59 and five are between 60 and 79.

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and following the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.