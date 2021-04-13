Public Health Sudbury & Districts advises of a potential low-risk public exposure to COVID-19

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who attended the Toys “R” Us store (1099 Marcus Drive) in Greater Sudbury from April 5, 2021, to April 7, 2021.

Actions to take:

Anyone who attended Toys “R” Us on any day between April 5 and 7 is advised to follow public health guidance:

Monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after visiting the establishment.

If you develop symptoms, isolate yourself from others and get tested for COVID-19.

If you do not have symptoms, testing and self-isolation is not required.

If needed, COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online (Health Sciences North, https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest) or call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

Note that anyone identified by Public Health as a high-risk close contact is contacted directly by Public Health.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts remains in a Provincewide Shutdown (Government of Ontario) to help slow the increase in COVID-19 cases. Additionally, a Stay at Home Order (Government of Ontario) remains in effect for Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ service area, including Greater Sudbury and the districts of Sudbury and Manitoulin.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).