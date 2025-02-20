DONNA KANERVA

July 13, 1959 – February 11, 2025

With grieving hearts, we announce the passing of Donna Kanerva, beloved mother, sister, daughter and friend who left us at the age of 65 after a courageous two-year cancer journey. She passed away on February 11, 2025 at Maison McCulloch Hospice in Sudbury surrounded by the love of family. Daughter of the late Ron and Mary Kanerva (nee Kobuziak). Donna was a devoted mother to her three sons Cody, Chad and Brett (Walter) whom she had with ex-spouse Steve. She will be remembered as a caring and mentoring sister to her siblings Eric, Myrna, Elaine (McDowall) and Mark; and will be missed by many loving cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Her dedication to family was felt by all who knew her and she took great pride in raising her sons. Animals were another great joy in her life. Whether they be show-winning horses, her faithful dogs or mercurial barn cats, she formed special bonds with every animal she met. This passion for animals drew her towards an education and career in professional horse training. With her exceptional work ethic and calming presence, she excelled on the farm and enjoyed this work for many years in the Barrie area, collecting blue ribbons and forging lifelong friendships along the way. Moving from Lively to Little Current in 2015, she embraced the natural beauty of the area and concept of “Island Time.” Donna was a lover of nature, and could usually be found near water, hiking or working in her beautiful gardens that yielded vibrant flowers and fresh produce in equal abundance. Her property in Spring Bay on the shores of Lake Huron was a spiritual retreat for several years later in life. A gifted artist, Donna expressed her creativity through painting, drawing, and crafting. With oils, pastels, pencils and water colours, she had a natural gift for capturing the beauty and serenity she found in her world. Her award-winning artwork often reflected her love for animals, farms and northern landscapes, and will be a lasting testament to her artistic spirit. Donna was also a culinary creative, producing wholesome meals for three boys and frequently hosting large family events over the years. Her kitchen was always filled with good music, stories, laughs and the aroma of something new and delicious in the oven. Donna will be remembered for displaying kindness, generosity and strength while navigating any challenge life could present. Her warmth, captivating stories and slightly-crooked humour will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was deeply loved and her fun-loving positive influence will be carried happily in the hearts of family and friends. A celebration of life will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Maison McCulloch Hospice, where Donna received phenomenal care during her final days. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.