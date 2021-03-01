LAURENCE GAVIN STEPHENS

“LARRY”

August 24, 1943 – February 15, 2021

Larry passed away peacefully with his children by his side on Monday, February 15, 2021, in his 78th year. Beloved father of Deborah Stephens (Jason Simkin), Laurence Stephens (Jennifer Stirling), Kyla Stephens (Rob Petitti), Jeremiah Stephens (predeceased), Ashlee Stephens (Mathew Harmer) and Jordan Stephens (Larissa Alston). He will be sadly missed by his siblings Nona (Gordon predeceased) Ray, Guelda (Nick) Kalenuik (predeceased), Maxine (Donald predeceased) Howson, Charmaine (Tony predeceased) Vander Eyken, Rudy, Vicki (Douglas predeceased) Kennedy, Tom (Maryanna predeceased) Stephens, John (Aline) Stephens, Allen Stephens, Paul (Laurel) Stephens, Kimberly (Lewis) Jewel, Philip (Pamela) Stephens and Martin Stephens. Proud grampa to many grandchildren. Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home for visitation on Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 6 to 9 pm and Friday, February 19, 2021 from 11 am to 2 pm. Funeral Service was held at 2 pm with elder Dawn Dawson officiating. All COVID-19 precautions were followed. Donations may be made in Laurence’s honour to the Manitoulin Centennial Manor Tree of Lights. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.