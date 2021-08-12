August 12: Health Unit reports four new cases for Manitoulin District, bringing active case count to 18

MANITOULIN—On Thursday, August 12, Public Health Sudbury and Districts announced an increase in four COVID-19 cases for Manitoulin District, bringing the total active case count to 18. Greater Sudbury also saw a rise with two new cases reported on Thursday.

Across the province, COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with Ontario reporting 513 new cases on Thursday—the most cases since June.

Of the Thursday cases, the health unit reports that one of the cases is an individual under the age of 19 while the remainder are between 40 and 59.

As has been reported previously, both Wiikwemkoong and Zhiibaahaasing have declared outbreaks in their communities, declared when two or more cases are discovered. The virus is not confined to those communities, however.

The Manitoulin COVID-19 Leadership Coordination Committee, comprised of Manitoulin’s chiefs and municipal leaders, are urging Island residents and visitors to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“The Island is seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases, including the Delta variant, and an increase of travellers coming and going from the Manitoulin region,” a press release from the committee states. “The Delta variant is more infectious and is leading to increased transmissibility when compared to other variants, even in vaccinated individuals. In the last several days, there have been well over 500 COVID-19 tests performed, and it is inevitable that a number of these will result in positive COVID-19 cases. These factors are overwhelming our local healthcare system. By keeping ourselves safe, we show kindness and respect to our neighbours and we show our appreciation for the hospitals and healthcare providers across Manitoulin who have been caring for our loved ones during this pandemic.”

“We would like to remind you to continue to be diligent about wearing your mask, maintaining social distancing where possible, frequent hand washing and taking extra precautions,” a press release from the Manitoulin Health Centre states. “We know it’s been a long haul but not is not the time to let our guard down.”

“If you are not yet vaccinated, we strongly urge you to get vaccinated,” the MHC press release continues. “Should you choose not to, we remind you to take extra precautions, particularly when social distancing cannot be accommodated. Should you be experiencing any of the following symptoms we recommend you isolate immediately and contact a COVID-19 Assessment Centre to have a COVID-19 test performed immediately.”

Symptoms include: fever, dry cough, tiredness, aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhea, conjunctivitis (pink eye), headache, loss of taste or smell, a rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes and/or difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre is located in Little Current (the white house by the emergency department) and is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 am until 8 pm. Please call 705-368-2300 or 705-377-5311 to book your appointment.

To book your COVID-19 vaccination go online at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or call 1-800-708-2505 between 8 am and 8 pm, seven days a week.