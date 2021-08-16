Manitoulin Health Centre prepares for COVID-19 surge

MANITOULIN – The Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) would like to remind the Island community and visitors to Manitoulin that COVID-19, including the Delta variant, is present on Manitoulin.

According to Public Health Sudbury and Districts, as of today, there are seven active cases on Manitoulin Island, three of which were reported on Friday (one) and Saturday (two). “This is not meant to scare or alarm you, but it is meant to remind you to continue to be diligent,” a press release from the MHC states. “We must continue to wash our hands, wear our masks, maintain social distancing when required and if not vaccinated, we encourage you to do so. The Delta variant is much more transmissible and accordingly, even if you are double vaccinated, you can still contract and transmit the virus.”

Since the pandemic’s start, there have been 69 cases of COVID-19 on Manitoulin District, 62 of which have been resolved.

The Chief Public Health Officer of Canada has indicated Canadians are in a fourth wave. Based on that statement and on the current status of COVID-19 on Manitoulin, MHC has moved into a time of surge preparedness. This includes moving patients from one facility to the other to co-ordinate COVID/non-COVID sites. If there is a surge of COVID positive patients, further activation of the surge plan includes designating the Little Current site as the COVID-19 site. Under the surge plan, most non-COVID patients will be transferred to the Mindemoya site.

As of press time Monday, MHC’s Little Current site is currently treating one COVID-19 patient in-hospital.

The public is reminded that emergency departments at both sites remain open for emergencies. If you require medical attention, please contact 911.

If you are concerned you have been exposed or are at risk of exposure to COVID-19 and are looking to receive a COVID-19 rapid test, please contact the COVID Assessment Centre at 705-368-2300 or 705-377-5311 to book an appointment. All testing is done at the Little Current COVID-19 Assessment Centre (located in the white house beside the Little Current Emergency Department). The hours of the assessment centre have been increased as follows: Monday, 8:30 am to 1 pm; Tuesday, 8:30 am to 7:30 pm; and Thursday, 8:30 am to 7:30 pm.

Please remember, there are no walk-ins at the assessment centre. You must book an appointment. Stay safe.