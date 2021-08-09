August 9: Manitoulin District reports 11 active cases of COVID-19

MANITOULIN—Public Health Sudbury and Districts is reporting 11 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 9, bringing the total active case count for the district to 15.

As of Monday, Manitoulin District has had a total of 62 cases of COVID-19, 47 of which have been resolved.

Greater Sudbury also reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday. There is a total of 19 active cases in the entirety of the health unit.

A mobile vaccine clinic will be in the community of Wiikwemkoong on Tuesday, August 10 at the health centre with a walk-in vaccine clinic also available at Manitoulin Secondary School, also on Tuesday.

As has been reported previously, Wiikwemkoong declared an outbreak last week following several cases of COVID-19 in the community.