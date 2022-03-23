Aundeck Omni Kaning winter carnival undampened by rain

AUNDECK OMNI KANING—March showers may not bring flowers, but the wet weekend did bring fun and games for the Aundeck Omni Kaning Winter Carnival held during the March Break.

Traditional outdoor carnival events such as tea boiling and fire-starting were a little more challenging in the rain, but with a little power assist from some determined blowing, the smoke was soon rising from the kindling over the weekend.

Earlier in the week there was plenty of laughter as snowball target practice, snowball rolling and caterpillar races had everyone in stitches. The week included a host of indoor and outdoor events, including a two-company set of bouncy castles set up in the Four Directions Complex.

“Miigwetch to the Four Directions Complex workers, daycare, health centre, administration, UCCM Anishinaabe Police, fire department and other volunteers for the fantastic Winter Carnival 2022,” said Aundeck Omni Kaning Ogimaa-kwe Patsy Corbiere. “Well planned and a job well done!”