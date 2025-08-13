‘Beetle’s Buddies’ hockey grant named for the late Kevin Bailey

GORE BAY—When you consider his tremendous involvement with hockey at all levels on Manitoulin Island, it seems only right that the family of the late Kevin Bailey has launched a new grassroots grant (to help those local families who may not have the means for their children to play minor hockey) called Beetle’s Buddies in memory of Kevin.

“I wanted to share something special happening here on Manitoulin Island that I think might resonate with our community, especially with anyone who’s ever laced up a pair of skates or wanted to and didn’t have the means to do so,” said Patricia Stephenson, daughter of Kevin in an online post.

Ms. Stephenson explained, “We’ve just launched a new grassroots grant called ‘Beetle’s Buddies,’ in memory of my dad, Kevin “Beetle” Bailey. If you knew him, you know he was a huge part of the local hockey scene, coaching more kids than I could count, teaching them to skate, pass and hold their heads high. He was a loud, passionate presence, full of tough love and belief in the underdog. He didn’t coddle, he challenged. And he showed up for kids who needed someone in their corner.”

“This new grant is our way of continuing that: Beetle’s Buddies will help cover hockey costs, registration, travel, equipment, food, gas for kids who want to play but may be held back by the price tag,” continued Ms. Stephenson.

“Actually, we put out applications this morning,” Ms. Stephenson told The Expositor last Thursday. “We’re hoping this campaign can be ongoing, so $1,000 can be provided to a family to help with the costs of a child playing hockey.” She said at this point no decisions have been made. “We will start with providing support to one applicant per year and maybe two if enough can be raised. And some families may not need all the funds in a year ($1,000), so this could be spread out among multiple families.”

“It is with great sadness that the family announces the unexpected passing of Kevin Brent Bailey at his home on Sunday, July 27, 2025, just one month shy of his 60th birthday,” his obituary reads in part. “Born in Sudbury to the late Godfrey and Hilda (nee Middaugh) Bailey, Kevin spent the majority of his summers on Manitoulin Island where he later made his home with the love of his life Yvonne.” The couple has two grandchildren.

“A true sportsman, Kevin had a lifelong love of hockey, especially the Montreal Canadiens. He was a talented player, even being drafted by the Oshawa Generals (Ontario Hockey League), but an injury kept him from pursuing that path. Still, he remained dedicated to the sport, coaching and refereeing countless young players over the years.”

“In true Kevin fashion, the family is working to establish a grant in his name, ‘Beetle’s Buddies,’ to help kids who wouldn’t otherwise have a chance to play hockey. If you’d like to honour his memory, consider making a donation toward this future fund, so more kids can experience his love of the game. Cheques can be made out to Beetle’s Buddies, etransfers can be made to

beetlesbuddies@gmail.com.