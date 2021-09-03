JOHN ALBERT BOWERMAN

December 22, 1945 – August 28, 2021

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of John Bowerman, a son, brother, father, grandfather and friend, who passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the age of 75. Beloved father of Jackie (Darren Shawanda), Chad Bowerman, Adam Bowerman and Emilly (Nathan) Girodat. Popa to Niomi, Noah, Benjamin, Chloe, Gracie and Penelope. He will be sadly missed by his siblings Andy (Linda) Bowerman, Paul (Barb) Bowerman and Mary (Jim) Robinson. John was a loving, kind and gentle father to his children and grandchildren. He took great pride in being a father and Popa. John was a resident of Sheguiandah for over 45 years. His brilliant smile and kind generous heart set him apart. He was a dependable neighbour and would do anything for his friends and family. He loved the outdoors and hunting, antique cars and tractors and spending quality time with friends and family. Dad, we love you and miss you so very much, but we know you will always be with us. This isn’t goodbye. Until we meet again. The family would like to thank Little Current hospital staff for their exceptional care.

A Come and Go Celebration of Life was held from 1 to 4 pm on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 13 Limit St., Sheguiandah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society and may be made through

