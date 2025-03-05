Top 5 This Week

NEMI Fire Department to gain new fire pumper truck

Alicia McCutcheon
NORTHEAST TOWN—The Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands will be getting a brand new fire pumper truck, hopefully by the end of the summer.

At its February 20 committee of the whole meeting, council reviewed two quotes for a new pumper truck.

Dependable Emergency Vehicles offered a quote for a Freightliner M2 four-door cab and chassis, 1,000-gallon tank with a DD8 6 cyl. dual stage 375 HP Detroit Diesel with 3000 Allison EVS transmission, HALE 1250 GPM pump, 24’ extension ladder, 16’ roof ladder, 10’ attack ladder, foam system and more for $636,054.

MaxiMetal shared a quote, also for an M2 Freightliner, with a 1,200-gallon tank, the same engine and transmission and additions as above, but with a Waterous 1250 GPM pump for $743,665.

While a new pumper truck was in the budget, it wasn’t anticipated that a purchase could happen immediately, as there is typically a significant wait for heavy equipment. However, with American tariffs looming, CAO Dave Williamson said it was best to act now “and capitalize on this while we can.”

Mr. Williamson offered a suggestion on how to pay for the new truck.

“We do have a couple of reserve funds,” he shared. “The Future Development Fund is over $400,000 and we can take the $218,000 plus remaining from the Working Capital Reserve, which will effectively drain it.”

Mr. Williamson reminded council that is a one-time purchase.

Councillor George Williamson asked if parts will be an issue. Fire Chief Duane Deschamps said all of the parts can be purchased through their usual distributor in Mississauga. “But it is a concern with our truck now, as it is old,” he added.

The current truck will stay in service and be outfitted to respond to highway calls.

Councillor Al Boyd asked if the fire department has everything it requires in the quote. He affirmed that it did.

Council approved the quote from Dependable for $636,054.

Alicia McCutcheon has served as editor-in-chief of The Manitoulin Expositor and The Manitoulin West Recorder since 2011. She grew up in the newspaper business and earned an Honours B.A. in communications from Laurentian University, Sudbury, also achieving a graduate certificate in journalism, with distinction, from Cambrian College. Ms. McCutcheon has received peer recognition for her writing, particularly on the social consequences of the Native residential school program. She manages a staff of four writers from her office at The Manitoulin Expositor in Little Current.
