BLAIR HOWARD BAILEY

July 14, 1938 – February 17, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Blair Howard Bailey on Monday, February 17, 2025 at the age of 86. Born in Evansville, Blair was the beloved son of the late David Norman and Annie (Robinson) Bailey. He was the devoted husband of Donna (nee Dinsmore) of Gore Bay, sharing 66 wonderful years of marriage. He was a cherished father and father-in-law to Debbie and Dennis, David and Patti and Jody and Jean. He was a proud grandfather to Eugene, Marissa, Tanis, Rylan, McKenna, Sean, Chelsea, Crystal, Renee and Zacharie and a loving great-grandfather to Tate, Tanner and Emma. He was predeceased by his siblings Lloyd, Chester, Wray, Ilene, Blanche and Helen. Blair began working at an early age with Ontario Paper Company before spending his working career at Inco. He raised his family in Val Caron before returning home to Manitoulin Island in 1989 where he formed lasting friendships with his neighbours on Thorburn Street in Gore Bay. An outdoorsman at heart, Blair found joy in camping, hunting and fishing, especially when sharing those experiences with his children. He was the rock and guiding light to his family, strong, steady and always there with unwavering love and support. A Celebration of Blair’s Life will be held at a later date, with interment at Burpee Mills Cemetery. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered for his kindness, wisdom and the many lives he touched. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.