Election results, Ontario 2025

Story updated to include Mr. Rosenberg’s election victory statement.

Algoma-Manitoulin goes blue.

Progressive Conservative Bill Rosenberg of Thessalon has been elected to represent the provincial riding of Algoma-Manitoulin with 43.3 percent of the vote, providing the only upset across the North in the snap election called by Premier Doug Ford. The riding was last in the Tory fold during the tenure of Gore Bay’s John Lane, who served as MPP between 1971 and 1987.

NDP candidate David Timeriski of Elliot Lake had hoped to return the riding to the NDP fold (incumbent Mike Mantha having been removed from the party and therefore was running as an independent) but fell well short of the mark with 27.2 percent.

Trailing well behind was Liberal banner carrier Reg Nigonobe with 14.5 percent of the vote.

Incumbent Michael Mantha came in fourth, with 11.9 percent of the vote.

New Blue candidate Sheldon Pressey came in fifth with 2.6 percent of the vote and Green Party candidate Maria Legault brought up the rear with 2.5 percent of the ballots cast in her party’s favour.

Mr. Mantha first took office in 2011, ending a Liberal hold under Mike Brown that had stretched back 26 years to the reign of Mr. Lane.

The election in Algoma-Manitoulin was not without controversy, as the polls in Serpent River were late in opening and Mr. Mantha’s campaign complained about robocalls claiming the independent was not running and that his votes would not be counted. In the final analysis, Mr. Rosenberg’s lead in the ballot tally clearly surmounts any of those issues.

The Algoma-Manitoulin riding has flipped hands several times since its inception.

Algoma Manitoulin was first formed in 1934 and was held by Liberal Wilfred Miller until 1945. From 1945 to 1963, the riding turned blue with Progressive Conservative John Fullerton holding court until 1963, when Liberal Stanley Farquhar brought the riding back to the Liberal fold until Mr. Lane won in 1971. Liberal Mike Brown was then elected in 1987, rising to Speaker of the House before being defeated by Mr. Mantha in 2011.

On his election win, Mr. Rosenberg has released the following statement:

“Thank you, Algoma–Manitoulin!

I am incredibly grateful for your trust and support. This victory belongs to every volunteer, supporter, and voter who believed in a better future for our communities. To my family, my team, and everyone who knocked on doors and made calls—thank you.

I also want to acknowledge my fellow candidates for their dedication to public service. Running for office is no small task, and I respect everyone who stepped forward.

A special thank you to Premier Doug Ford for his leadership and support throughout this campaign.

Now, the real work begins. We will fight for good jobs, stand against unfair tariffs, and keep building a stronger Northern Ontario.

Thank you, Algoma–Manitoulin!”