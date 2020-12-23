Bob Izumi Ice Showdown episode to air over the holidays

﻿MANITOULIN—Looking for some holiday viewing? Bob Izumi’s Real Fishing Show, Manitoulin Ice Showdown edition, will be airing on networks near you in the coming days.

Last February, in what became the final major Manitoulin event of 2020 before the pandemic hit, Bob Izumi and brother Wayne attended The Manitoulin Expositor and Wikwemikong Tourism’s Manitoulin Ice Showdown, fishing Manitowaning Bay and Lake Manitou for this upcoming episode, alongside Neil Debassige of Fuel the Fire TV.

Fans can catch the Real Fishing episode on Global TV on Saturday, January 2 at 8:30 am and on Sportsman Channel on Tuesday, December 29 at 6 pm; Friday, January 1 at 1:30 pm; and Saturday, January 2 at 5:30 am.

The Manitoulin Ice Showdown Real Fishing episode was made possible thanks to donations from Explore Manitoulin, Wiikwemkoong Anglers, Northern Ontario Tourism, Indigenous Tourism Canada, Indigenous Tourism Ontario, Fuel the Fire TV and Fish Manitoulin.

“We hope that anglers will catch this episode and it wets their whistle for the upcoming Northern Ontario Ice Extravaganza virtual ice fishing derby being held February 12-18,” said Dave Patterson of Fish Manitoulin. For details, please visit fishmanitoulin.com and see the article above.