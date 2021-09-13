BRENDA ELAINE GAGNE

Brenda Elaine Gagne of Espanola passed away at the Espanola Nursing Home on September 9, 2021 at the age of 77. Dear daughter of the late Nathan and Mabel (nee Haner) Case. Beloved wife of the late Don Gagne (2009). Loving mother of Robert Gagne (Lynn) and Crystal Gagne, both of Espanola. Cherished by granddaughter Jessica Gagne (Dillyn) and great-granddaughter Scarlett. Dear sister of the late Brent Case (Jeannine). Will be sadly missed by many friends and relatives. Also, family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses for all the compassion and care provided for Mom. Cremation with interment of ashes in the Hilly Grove Cemetery will be at a later date. If so desired, donations to the Espanola Nursing Home and/or the Alzheimer’s Society would be appreciated. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd, Espanola.