ORRY ARRON LUKE CORBIERE

“Lord Vod”

January 1, 1987 – August 28, 2021

In loving memory of Orry Arron Luke Corbiere, “Lord Vod,” born on

January 1, 1987 in Mindemoya, Ontario, who started his Spirit Journey on August 28, 2021 in Sudbury, Ontario. Orry passed away peacefully in his sleep at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.

Loving son to Ellen Samantha Corbiere and Emerick (Nap) Migwans (baa). Loving grandson to Veronica Ann Corbiere, Edward Osawamick, Linda and Ken Migwans. Big brother to Blaine Corbiere, Kirby Corbiere, Alyssa Souliere (partner Peter), Cassie King (partner Darren Nadjiwon), Cyndil Nahwegahbow (husband Keith

Nahwegahbow), Jamie-lee Debassige and Dexter Corbiere. Loving Godfather to Kali (Ocean) Corbiere. Loving nephew to many aunties and uncles. Will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews M’koonhs, Devon, Kaiyanna, Pierce, Leon, Stella, Kendra, Olivia, Cole, Declan and Harper-Leigh. Orry is loved and will be missed by many family, cousins, friends and best friends, “The Trio,” Rachel Panamick (wifey) and Jordon Ense. His pets Stubbs (his son), Gucci (predeceased) and his girls Renee and Shelby. Orry was a loving and caring son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend. He enjoyed playing his video games, listening to music and watching movies. He loved spending time with his family, friends, nieces and nephews. He also loved his pets very much. His most memorable times were going for hikes with “The Trio” and seeing Deadmau5 live in concert. Orry had many successes throughout his life and was always there if someone needed a helping hand. Orry rested at 35 Pine Street, M’Chigeeng First Nation on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 5 pm. Traditional Service was on Thurday,

September 2, 2021 at 11 am. Cremation followed. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at

IslandFuneralHome.ca.