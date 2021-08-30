BRENDA STRAIN

Brenda Strain passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, August 27, 2021, in her 74th year. Beloved wife of Herb. Cherished mom of Katherine Strain (Shawn Hendriks) and Heather Strain (Denis Hamelin). She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Jake, Nicholas, Nathan and Maia. Also survived by her brother Warren (Marian) Simpson, brothers-in-law Jim (Penny) Strain, Lyle (Heather) Strain, Greg Strain, Scott (Sue) Strain, sisters-in- law Nancy (Alex) Wright, Deone (Ross) McDougall, Patsy (Barry) Bolton and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her parents Warren and Irene (Pace) Simpson. At Brenda’s request, there will be no funeral services. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Lyons Memorial United Church as expressions of sympathy and may be made through Simpsonfuneralhome.ca.