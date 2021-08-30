DALLAS CALVIN MOGGY

February 9, 1951 – August 24, 2021

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father. Survived by his wife, Noella (nee Fox), just three months shy of celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. His children Derrick (Saeideh), Angie and Amanda and grandchildren Ryan and Brittany. Special Dad to Keith Fox (Kristin) and Papa to Shanee, Kiara, Keandra and Dallas. Father Ralph Moggy and brothers Larry (Sue), Blaine (Fran), Terry (Joyce) and Marvin. Brother-in-law to Jerry (Millie), James, Rhonda Hopkins (Curtis predeceased), Sandra Browne (Peter), Jennifer, Debbie and Pat (Colleen) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his mother Audrey, brother Royce, brother-in-law Francis and in-laws Jim and Georgina Fox. Dad was a hardworking man his whole life and loved the outdoors. Many homes across Manitoulin Island rest on foundations built by Dad. But Dad’s real passion in life was farming which only took 2nd place to the love he had for his family. Dad made friends everywhere he went. You couldn’t meet a nicer guy and that’s how he’ll always be remembered. We take comfort in knowing he’s reunited with his grandparents Cliff and Margaret Lewis whom he cherished very much and spoke about often and his beloved dogs Duke and Rosie. As per Dad’s wishes, there will be no services. Remember Dad the last time you saw him which was likely laughing or telling a good story over a cup of coffee. If you so desire, donations can be made in his name to Manitoulin Pet Rescue through Kat’s Pet Supplies in Mindemoya. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at

IslandFuneralHome.ca.