BRYAN E. OLNEY

January 3, 1938 – June 13, 2025

In loving memory of Bryan E. Olney who passed away peacefully at age 87 at the Manitoulin Health Centre, in Little Current on Friday, June 13, 2025, surrounded by family. Born in England in 1938 to the late Jack and Lynne Olney, Bryan lived through The Blitz in London as a child. At the age of 13, he moved to Canada with his parents and settled in Hamilton. He left high school early to take a job as a bank teller, which was a short-lived stint. Soon after he discovered his love for radio when he accepted a position at the radio station in Timmins. Later he moved to CKWS radio station in Kingston where he enjoyed a lengthy career in both radio and television as a local celebrity known as “Canada’s Dick Clark.” Bryan was a popular disc-jockey who grew to fame over the AM radio in the late 50s and ‘60s. A key figure in the Canadian music scene, Bryan welcomed the Beatles to Toronto at Maple Leaf Gardens on September 7, 1964. He was well known for his entertaining fundraising efforts in Kingston, and in one particular event, he worked, slept and spun .45 rpm records in a vehicle perched on a high pedestal for a week straight. His years in radio and TVwere fun years and some of his fondest memories. While still working at CKWS as the morning announcer, Bryan decided that he wanted to obtain academic credentials and talked his way into Queen’s University as a mature student, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and then a Master’s Degree with Honours in Political Science, all while working full time. His love affair with Broadcast journalism continued at Loyalist College in Belleville where he served as a professor and then Dean and Associate Vice Principal before moving on to become the Director of the School of Journalism at the University of Regina. While in Saskatchewan, Bryan got a kick out of being portrayed as a murder victim in the Gail Bowen novel, “A Killing Spring.” More over he loved the wonderful and lasting friendships he developed in Regina as he had in Belleville and Kingston. Bryan travelled to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates to develop and ultimately lead the communication, journalism and media studies programs at the Higher Colleges of Technology. Bryan loved every academic job he held. He saw each position as new and exciting. He valued his colleagues as true professionals. One of the things he was proudest of was the accomplishments of his many graduates. After his many years of adventure, Bryan and his wife Gail enjoyed a lovely retirement, spending summers at their home on Manitoulin Island and winters in the Villages, Florida. Bryan leaves behind his loving wife of over 30 years, Gail Meehan; son Jim Olney (Shelley) of Perth, daughter Jennifer Olney (Burns) of Kingston, as well as his step-children Patricia Meehan of Sudbury, Diane Meehan (Jesse) of Little Current, Kathryn Meehan (Richard) of Waterloo and his 11 grandchildren Thomas, Davis and Clara Olney, James and Julia Burns, Reid and Evan Cormier, Brock Meehan Taus and Luke, Owen and Bella Meehan Sinclair, as well as many dear friends near and far. Cremation has taken place. The family has planned a Celebration of Life to be held at their home on Manitoulin Island on Saturday, August 9, 2025 in the afternoon.