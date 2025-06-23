JOHN EDWARD HAWKE

June 13, 1946 – June 11, 2025

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of John Edward Hawke. John died peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on June 11, 2025, just days shy of his 79th birthday. John was born in Sudbury, a cherished only child to Barbara and Donald Hawke. He spent his early years in Sudbury before making his way to Sault Ste. Marie, where he raised his three children Cory (Ian Ramsey), Kylan (Andrew Theriault) and Carly (Jess Houghton). For the past 33 years, he shared his life with his beloved partner, Deborah Wilson. Together they built a life first in Sault Ste. Marie and later on Manitoulin Island, where they found a deep sense of community and many dear friends who felt like family. John was a proud grandfather of eight: Ethan, Ava, Georgia, Phoenix, Hawk, Knox, Wilder and Truett. They will all miss the life lessons he shared so freely. Grandpa John was a master of whittling sticks, cheering at hockey games (trumpet in hand) and you better believe he read one hell of a bedtime story. A true jack of all trades, John followed his passions rather than convention. He created beautiful stained glass art, wrote screenplays and was deeply involved in the world of theatre. Never one to settle into a 9 to 5, John carved out a life filled with curiosity, artistic expression and freedom. He had a zest for life and a childlike wonder that never dimmed. He always took the time to enjoy the simple pleasures in life, like an interesting rock or a chance to make a new friend in line at the grocery store. He loved riding his bike, attending concerts in his younger days, and exploring the world around him. He travelled to places like Mexico, Florida and Iceland, making friends wherever he went and staying in touch with them throughout his years. John will be remembered for his sparkle, creativity and his willingness to help everyone around him. He brought joy to those who were lucky enough to know him, and his loss will be felt far and wide by all those he leaves behind.There will be a chance to celebrate John’s epic life and legacy in both Sault Ste. Marie and Manitoulin Island at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please honour John by doing something creative, spontaneous or joy-filled, it’s what he would have wanted. Cremation Services provided by Simple Wishes of the North, Sudbury and Crystal Crematorium.