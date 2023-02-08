Canada Post advertising for a new Prov postmaster

PROVIDENCE BAY—The Canada Post Corporation is now advertising for a new post-master for the Providence Bay post office, with the retirement of Eleanor Lentir, (who retired at the end of December). The position has been filled by a person on a temporary basis at the post office since then.

Central Manitoulin Mayor Richard Stephens told The Expositor January 20 that a representative of Canada Post had informed him, “they are advertising the position of the postmaster position in Providence Bay.”

Phil Rogers, media relations with Canada Post, had confirmed in a letter to The Expositor on January 16, “Following the retirement of the Providence Bay Post office postmaster in December, the post office is currently operating its regular hours with temporary staff.”

“We are in the process of finding a new postmaster. We have been in communication with local elected officials to keep them updated on our plans,” wrote Mr. Rogers. “We will provide updates to our customers as soon as they become available.”

Mayor Stephens told The Expositor previously that Canada Post presented three options for the council and community about what was being considered for the post office after Ms. Lentir retired. These included closing the post office and amalgamating with the community of Mindemoya (where customers would pick up their mail and parcels). The second option was setting up community mailboxes (CMB) for the 101 addresses currently receiving their mail and parcels in Providence Bay. Some parcels could be placed in the CMBs and larger parcels and non-deliverables would be carded to the Mindemoya post office to be picked up there. The third option was to attempt to staff the postmaster position. Hours of operation would be reviewed.

Mayor Stephens, in a reply to the Canada Post letter December 5, indicated, “the contents of your email were forwarded to all council members and discussed at a meeting on December 8. I also spoke with individuals that have close connections to the local postal service and other residents that use the services on a regular basis.”

“The overwhelming consensus was that the existing postal services in Providence Bay need to continue as they are now,” wrote Mayor Stephens. “I also spoke with the existing owner of the facilities that are currently being used for the postal service and was assured that this location is available for continued use as a post office.”

“I would also like to note that these postal services in Providence Bay have a very long and interesting history,” continued Mayor Stephens. “This village has had continuous postal services since 1874 when a local entrepreneur opened the post office in a portion of his existing business. It has continued in this fashion since then, although at different locations within the town. We are looking forward to celebrating the historic 150-year event in 2024.”

“With all this information being considered, it is our request that your option three be implemented for the Providence Bay post office,” wrote Mayor Stephens. “I have also been advised that there is a qualified individual in our community who may be interested in this upcoming position.” He added, “We acknowledge and thank Ms. Lentir for her long and dedicated services to our community. We wish her well in her retirement.”