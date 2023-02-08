New Kagawong River pedestrian bridge coming by September 2023

KAGAWONG—Billings Township council has awarded a tender for a new pedestrian bridge to be constructed and installed at the Kagawong River, with the entire cost of the project being provided through funding the township has received.

“We are really happy that we have the opportunity in Billings for this project and that it is fully funded to pay for this new bridge,” said Dave Hillyard, deputy mayor of the township after a special council meeting January 31. “This will benefit the community and enhance the trail system on the Kagawong River.”

“I am looking forward to the bridge being complete and walking on this bridge and the trail this fall,” continued Deputy Mayor Hillyard. “Props to Todd Gordon (municipal project manager) who found the funding for this project.” Funding was provided through an Ontario Trillium Fund (Community Building Fund-Capital) grant.

At its meeting, Billings council awarded the Kagawong River pedestrian bridge project to Ferguson Aggregate in the amount of $325,870.31 (HST included). A total of eight bids had been submitted by the tender date. They included Ferguson Aggregate, MCA Contracting, A2Z Civil Contracting, Deep Construction, Denis Gratton Construction, Sheppard Custom Building, Great City Concrete Works and R.M. Belanger Limited.

The project involves the construction of an approximately 19 metre pedestrian bridge crossing the Kagawong River and the (provisional) removal of an existing failed bridge. Access to the site will be off Henry Drive. The project involves the supply and installation of the following general works at the site: 19 metre pedestrian bridge, two abutments (including geotechnical confirmation of site soil conditions), trail connection to existing trail on west side of the Kagawong River and new trail construction with a connection from the new bridge to the existing trail on the east side of the Kagawong River. The bridge will be capable of supporting an ATV vehicle load.

Work on this contract is to be completed by September 29, 2023.