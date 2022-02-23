Canadian governments have a mandate to keep citizens safe

To the Expositor:

The government of Canada and the provincial government have a mandate to keep the people of Canada safe.

They have mandated us to stop at stop signs and red lights, to stay on the right side of the yellow lines of the highways, to have a driver’s licence, a health card, to go to school, pay your taxes and I could go on and on. So, I realize now there are two kinds of Canadians, those that care for neighbours and others and those that only think of themselves.

And vaccinations is just another mandate for our safety.

Lyle Dewar

Providence Bay