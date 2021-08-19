Canadians have choices to cast their ballots in a pandemic election

OTTAWA – The Canadian election is off and running with the finish line set for Monday, September 20. Although the election will be taking place while the pandemic is still running its course, Elections Canada maintains that it is able to conduct a safe election. Two provincial elections held during the pandemic provide a template as to how the election is expected to unfold and electors will have a number of ways in which to safely cast their ballots.

First and most obvious is the traditional vote at an elector’s assigned polling station on election day, Monday, September 20. Polls will be open for 12 hours, with hours varying by time zone.

There will be advance polling days at the assigned polling stations from 9 am to 9 pm on Friday, September 10; Saturday, September 11; Sunday, September 12; and Monday, September 13.

Electors can also vote by mail at any Elections Canada office across Canada. But this option comes with a caveat, as deadlines apply. An elector must apply before 6 pm on Tuesday, September 14, and will vote using a special ballot process. Once an elector has applied to vote by special ballot, they cannot change their mind to vote at advance polls or on election day.

To vote at any of the 500 Elections Canada offices open across Canada, voters must cast their ballot before 6 pm on Tuesday, September 14. Offices are expected to open shortly.

The first Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing Elections Canada office opened Monday in Little Current’s Holy Trinity Anglican Church on Robinson Street.

When Elections Canada offices open, they will be staffed seven days a week, Monday to Friday from 9 am to 9 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm.