Heat warning in effect for Manitoulin

Heat Warning in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Hot and humid conditions through Saturday.



Maximum temperatures: 29 to 32 degrees Celsius, with humidex values 36 to 41.



Minimum temperatures: 16 to 18 degrees Celsius.



Cooler temperatures are expected on Sunday.



Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

Extreme heat affects everyone.



Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.



Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.



Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water



Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.



Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.