CAPTAIN BENSON WAYNE SANDERS

May 12, 1936 – June 26, 2025

It is with great sadness that the family of Benson Wayne Sanders announce his passing at Manitoulin Health Centre, Little Current on June 26, 2025 at the age of 89. Wayne was born to William and Neola (Leeson) Sanders (predeceased) on May 12, 1936. Predeceased also by brothers Paul (Zelda) and William (Patricia) Sanders. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Julia Sanders (nee Hall); brothers-in-law Floyd (Mary) and Don (Elaine) Hall, as well as much loved nieces and nephews. As Wayne and Julia celebrated their marriage at the Tehkummah Hall on September 29, 1962, a Going Home Celebration will be planned for that date in the weeks to come.

If you go, I’ll follow you,

You can’t leave my love behind.

If you go (if you go) I’ll follow you,

Even death will never end this love of mine.