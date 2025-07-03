HELEN EADE

In loving memory of Helen Eade, who passed away peacefully at the Espanola Nursing Home on June 25, 2025, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of more than 50 years to Harry Eade, whom she shared many wonderful vacations with. Helen was the dear daughter of the late Aime and Flore (nee Belanger) Lafrance. Predeceased by her sisters Fernande, Therese and Lucille. She was a special aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her relatives and friends, especially her best friend of more than 40 years, Dorothy. Helen dedicated her life to nursing as a Registered Nurse in North Bay. After retirement, she was an active member of the Red Hats Society, Quilting Guilds and a dedicated volunteer for the Canadian Cancer Society. As per Helen’s wishes, cremation has already taken place. A private service to be held at a later date. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Lynda and Dorothy, as well as the staff at the Espanola Nursing Home, for their dedicated care of Helen over the past few years. Memorial donations can be made to the Espanola Nursing Home or the Canadian Diabetic Association. Arrangements entrusted to Bourcier Funeral Home, Espanola.