FREDRICK DENNIS MIDDAUGH

July 31, 1945 – January 17, 2025

It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Frederick Dennis Middaugh on Friday, January 17, 2025 at his home in Evansville, at the age of 79 years. Fred has been reunited with the love of his life, Maxine (nee Pearson, August 8, 1947 – January 31, 2021), whom he affectionately referred to as “George” thoughout their 53 year marriage. He will be dearly missed and forever loved by his children Carrie and Dewayne (Amy. Proud and loving grandfather of Chandler, Bailey and Leah. Dear son of Charles and Ruby Middaugh (predeceased). Cherished brother of Helen Strain and Madeline Wiseman. Predeceased by brother Raymond (Doris), sisters Hilda (Godfrey) and Reta (Bill); and brothers-in-law, Austin Orford, Jim Strain, Clarence Wiseman, Steve Tyson and Bob Pearson. Brother-in-law to Beth McVey (Blair predeceased), Kathy Solomon (Peter), Tammy McVey (Pat), Robin Tyson (Steven predeceased). George passed, a testament of Fred’s generous and caring spirit. Fred was a much-loved uncle to many nieces and nephews, especially his great-nephew Ejay, who was often the lucky recipient of treats and thoughful gestures. Ejay was never forgotten on Christmas or his birthday, even after George passed, a testament to Fred’s generous and caring spirit. Born and raised on Manitoulin Island, Fred eventually left home to seek employment. One of his fascinating adventures during this time was working on a construction site in Attawapiskat. Accompanied by his cousin, Steve, the two returned with a collection of coulourful tales about their flights to this remote community on small planes, often nursing the effects of their lively escapades the night before. Fred and George made their home in Evansville, next door to his parents. Together with his father, Charlie, who taught him everything he knew about carpentry, Fred constructed the family home where he and George lived out their lives. George would bake Fred his favourite treats and prepare her homemade Chinese food, which they often enjoyed with friends. Their home was frequently a gathering place, where laughter and good food were always in abundance. In 1980, Fred began his career at the quarry in Meldrum Bay, where he worked diligently for 28 years before retiring. Retirement, however, didn’t bring an end to Fred’s hard work. Fred had a passion for cutting wood and always kept a generous supply on hand to ensure his home was warm and welcoming. His dedication to this simple yet meaningful task reflected his love for hard work and his care for those around him. Fred had many good friendships throughout his life, and although in his later years he didn’t venture far from home, he cherished visits from others. His extraordinary memory for details and dates made him an engaging and invaluable conversationalist, if you couldn’t recall a piece of information from 30 years ago, Fred could always be counted on to provide it with remarkable accuracy. He was an avid reader, with a particular passion for true crime novels. When he wasn’t reading, Fred could often be found watching hockey, baseball or immersing himself in programs on the History channel. Above all, Fred was deeply proud of his grandchildren and treasured the time he spent with them. He especially loved visiting his grandson Chandler, who brought immense joy to his life. Fred was known to be stubborn and unwavering in his beliefs, often refusing to accept help or consider alternatives. Yet, despite his resolute nature, he was deeply loved by his family and friends. Beneath his tough exterior lay one of the kindest souls, always ready to lend a hand, share a heartfelt laugh, or offer support in his own unique way. His loyalty and generosity made him a cherished presence in the lives of those who knew him.