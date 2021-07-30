CATHERINE ANNE PLOMSKE

October 6, 1956 – July 19 , 2021

Catherine Anne Plomske passed away suddenly July 19, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born on October 6, 1956, Catherine Anne Uffelman, Cathy was raised in Waterloo, attending Waterloo Collegiate and later Wilfred Laurier to study geography. After graduating Cathy headed west to Banff to work at the Banff Springs Hotel, returning to Waterloo to meet with her future husband, Grant Plomske. Cathy had an incredible work ethic. She worked in the family business, Ontario Seed Company, for more than 40 years, servicing customers with genuine care. She would often retrieve 50 pound bags of grass seed herself if others could not. She was an avid golfer; enjoying many “quick” nines with her sister Elizabeth at Merry Hill, and Rainbow Ridge with Grant and family on Manitoulin. Cathy loved to travel. Florida every year, many trips to Bermuda, the United Kingdom and the East Coast with her family (for lobster rolls). Family was of utmost importance to Cathy. Her three children meant the world to her. She loved to host parties and effortlessly whipped up food for 25. Cathy was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015. Grant retired shortly thereafter and has been by her side these past six years; he has been her guiding light. Their daily walks all over Waterloo and long summers up on Manitoulin Island, a place Cathy loved, were so important to her. She is survived by her husband Grant, children Adam (Julia), John (Ashley), Heidi (Bill) and grandchildren John, Anna, Thomas and Arthur, all of whom she loved dearly. Sister of Scott Uffelman (Janet), Elizabeth Wing (Paul), and sister-in-law Sue (Steve) Beaupre, along with many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by Susan Schwalm (David), parents Bill and Erla Uffelman and Art and Lenore Plomske. She will be incredibly missed by many. A private service will be held in her memory. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Visit HenryWalser.com for Cathy’s memorial.