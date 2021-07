RETA STRAIN

(Patterson, Margaret Iretta Jane)

July 18, 1935 – July 3, 2021

Reta passed peacefully surrounded by family in Sault Ste Marie, ON. Cremation has taken place. A beautiful Celebration of Life was held on July 18, 2021. The family would like to invite family and friends to a graveside service on August 15, 2021 at 1 pm at the Providence Bay Cemetery.