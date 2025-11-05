Chi-Cheemaun’s season boasts increase in traffic

OWEN SOUND—This year’s sailing season for the MS Chi-Cheemaun was a success with the ferry boasting an increase in passenger and vehicle numbers.

“2025 has been an exceptionally strong year for the MS Chi-Cheemaun, with consistently high passenger traffic and outstanding crew engagement,” Nahleena Tye, manager of marketing and communications with the Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) told The Expositor last week.

Ms. Tye explained, “The MS Chi-Cheemaun saw a four-and-a-half percent increase in vehicle crossings, a one percent increase in passengers and a 1.4 percent increase in the number of sailings between Tobermory and Manitoulin Island in 2025 compared to the previous 2024 sailing season.”

“July and August are consistently our busiest months, with both the highest total passenger numbers and the greatest average count per sailing,” continued Ms. Tye.

Ms. Tye noted, “unlike previous seasons, which typically experienced brief slowdowns in late August and during the fall, travel demand remained steady throughout. Travelers’ appreciation for our longstanding service is clear, and our team takes great pride in continuing to deliver exceptional experiences for all our patrons.”

As one of the most recognizable ferries in Canada, the MS Chi-Cheemaun continues to be an integral symbol of Georgian Bay, and has carried an estimated 10 million passengers, three million vehicles and has completed 24,000 voyages between Tobermory and Manitoulin Island since 1974.

The MS Chi-Cheemaun was built in 1974 and is a passenger and vehicle RoRo. The vessel is 364 feet long with a passenger maximum capacity of 643. A total of 143 vehicles can sail on the ship at any one time. Amenities on board the Chi-Cheemaun include a gift shop, live entertainment/guest speakers, all day cafeterias, vehicle transportation and The Upper Deck.