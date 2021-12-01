Christmas is coming! Line-up of this weekend’s events

On Friday, December 3 the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police OPP, United Counsel of Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service will be working together at the Mindemoya Foodland for the annual Stuff-A-Cruiser fundraiser.

Little Current’s Christmas parade will take to the streets again and this year the parade will be going back to its original route, starting out at 6 pm on Saturday, December 4 from behind the liquor store. As of this moment, the plan is to once again have Mr. and Ms. Claus handing out treats at the cenotaph gazebo, but stay tuned as the situation is fluid and with rising COVID numbers the goodie bags may be put on hold again this year. Little Current United Church has cancelled this year’s edition of Breakfast with Santa due to those rising numbers in an abundance of caution.

Whitefish River First Nation will be holding its ‘We are all Family!’ parade on Saturday, December 4. The floats will begin to gather at 3 pm at the WRFN Elders Residence Parking Lot, with a 3:30 pm start time. The final stop of the parade will be the WRFN recreational fields, where the community can safely gather outdoors with a treat of hot chocolate and hot dogs and award the lucky prize winners.

Gore Bay’s traditional tree-lighting will take place downtown at 7 pm with plenty of hot chocolate and Christmas cookies to go round. Following the tree-lighting, the Gore Bay Christmas parade will set out to entertain folks of all ages.

In Central Manitoulin the parade will set out at 6:30 pm on December 4, with the fifth annual tree-lighting taking place at 7:15 pm. Collections will be accepted for Pet Save and the Manitoulin Family Resources Food Bank and donations of toys, mitts, hats and socks (small and new items only please) can be dropped off at the Mindemoya Community Centre from 10 am to 2 pm. There is also the possibility of public skating at the Mindemoya arena from noon to 5 pm (check on this before setting out as there has been a challenge with the arena ice recently). Santa will be at the Municipal Complex gazebo from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.