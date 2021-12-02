Potential high-risk COVID-19 exposure in the Sheguiandah community says PHSD

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19, specifically for anyone who attended a private gathering at Sheguiandah Roundhouse and Community Centre in Sheguiandah, Ontario, on Manitoulin Island, from November 27 to 29, 2021.

Actions to take for potential exposure:

Regardless of vaccination status, anyone who was present on the date and time listed in the potential exposure above is advised to immediately self-isolate and seek testing at a local assessment centre as this exposure is linked to a breakthrough case (fully vaccinated individual) (PDF).

COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Manitoulin Health Centre Assessment Centre by calling 705.368.2300 during regular business hours.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. Though no single measure on its own is 100% perfect, wearing a mask and ensuring you are fully vaccinated will reduce your risk of contracting or experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms. By using many layers of protection against COVID-19 you lower your risks of getting or spreading COVID-19. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, work from home if possible, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For a list of low-risk COVID-19 exposures in the community, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/data. For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).